Man taken to hospital after early morning flat fire in Ruabon

A MANwas taken to hospital following an early morning flat fire in Ruabon.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.42am this morning reporting a blaze at an address in Fron Goch in the village.

Two crews were sent to the property – one from Johnstown and another from Wrexham – to find the fire was out on arrival.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus when inspecting the scene, and concluded the fire was caused by cooking which had been left unattended.

The flat sustained light smoke damage and the fire damage was contained to the contents of a pan, a fire and rescue service spokesman said.

The spokesman added that one man was given oxygen at the scene and was then transferred to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident was declared over by the fire and rescue service at 1.07am.