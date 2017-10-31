Is this the creepiest house in Wales? Wrexham family spook neighbours again with Halloween house

Halloween House organisers are all set for a spooky night of tricks and treats to raise money for charity.

Paula and Dave Pritchard, of Salop Road in Hightown, and Pauline and Ray Evans, Paula’s parents who live next door, have set up scary displays outside their homes for the past 11 years to celebrate Halloween.

They aim to create the spookiest houses in Wrexham and raise as much as possible for Nightingale House Hospice. Last year, the displays raised more than £1,000.

Video and pictures by Simon Warburton

This year there will also be activities at the car park on Salop Road, owned by Gower Homes.

During the lead-up to Halloween Pauline and some of her family and friends have been dressing up and walking the streets to collect funds for the specialist palliative care charity.

Paula said: “We are all very excited for tomorrow’s Halloween event. Come in your best Halloween costumes as Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be presenting a prize for the best adult and child costume at 6.15[pm] on the car park.

“I am so grateful for all the hard work and support from all my family who have worked tirelessly for the last month in order for this event to happen and have sacrificed their home to accommodate all the props, food and tables.

“I would also like to thank the local community and all our neighbours they have all been very encouraging and a lot are helping out on the night.

“Big thanks to lots of companies that have donated raffle prizes and supplied food and drink and a special mention to all my wonderful friends and family that are helping out on the night to entertain and scare.

“This event is not only about raising as much money as possible for Nightingale House Hospice; it’s about bringing back good old fashioned community spirit.

“Many people have stopped me to say that they passed on the bus and it made them smile. Children have come into the gardens very excited and looking forward to the event.”

Paula said a lady had contacted her and told of the struggle she had to get her son up for school, but he now wakes up every day excited for his journey as he passes the spooky house every day.

Paula added: “I am a staff nurse at Nightingale House Hospice and it is truly the best job in the world, it is a privilege and honour and take care of our lovely patients and family members.”

The event today will start at 5pm and finish at 10pm.

Raffle prizes on the night include a football shirt and photographs signed by Michael Owen, a makeover, vouchers, spa treatments, and an overnight stay at the Grosvenor Guest House in Chester.

Winners of the raffle will be announced on Wednesday at the Taste of Portugal restaurant in Wrexham.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/Halloween-House-Salop-Road-152770258635385/.