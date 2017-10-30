Have your say plea over plans for former community centre site in Llay

RESIDENTS have been urged to have their say over plans to build homes on the site of a former village community centre.

A planning application received by Wrexham Council requests permission to build a two-storey three-bedroom home, a three-bedroom special needs bungalow and a two-storey block of four two-bedroom apartments with associated works on the former community centre site in Shone's Lane, Llay.

The site, based next to The Emperor in Shone’s Lane, is currently vacant and according to the application the development would also include the creation of 11 new car parking spaces.

Llay ward councillor Rob Walsh, who sits on the planning committee, told the Leader that since the community centre was knocked down in recent years the site has been used as storage for Novus Property Solutions, which has been renovating bathrooms and kitchens of council houses in Llay.

He said: “The old community centre was demolished in 2015 and it was allocated for housing before I was elected a councillor.

“Since then it has been used as a storage area for Novus but that is now finished and as a result we knew this was coming at some point.

“I am interested to hear residents’ views on the plans. I await the report of the planning officer when this goes to committee and I would urge residents to look at the plans and submit their views to the council.”

Cllr Bryan Apsley, ward councillor for Llay and chairman of the village’s community council, welcomed the plans but said the only concern he had was whether the site was big enough for the development.

He said: “We are desperate for one and two bedroomed homes in Llay so this is a good thing.

“It has been left a mess. There have been skips left there for longer than they should so this will enhance the aesthetic of the village.

“But whether the space allocated is enough for that whey want to do, I don’t know.”