Kinmel Bay Football Club coach and Father of Tyler Denton honoured for contribution to sport

THE father of a woman who died as a result of a stabbing has been honoured at an awards evening.

Kinmel Bay Football Club coach Paul Denton received the accolade for contribution to sport in person at the annual awards ceremony hosted by Towyn and Kinmel Bay Town Council at the Kinmel Bay Community Centre.

The awards celebrate extraordinary commitment to the community.

Mr Denton’s 21 year old daughter, Tyler, 25, died last month.

Bill Darwin, founder of Kinmel Bay FC, said: “I nominated Paul five months ago, and he received the news he had won the award in the same week as the tragic incident.

“He achieved it for all the hard work and time he had put in coaching the children of Kinmel Bay and Towyn over the past 15 years in order that they achieve their full potential.

“Paul was very much a family man, who just loved looking after his family.

“Second to this is his love of football and coaching other people’s children many who have gone on to be elite players. He thoroughly deserved this award and it was a honour that he attended.”

The community awards celebrate people from children to seniors who invest their time and go the extra mile for the towns.

Other recipients of awards included: Paul Crone for contribution to environment and community; Ron Hastings, personal achievement; Jessica Taylor and Roxanne Oakley, outstanding young person; and Phyllis Eddie Tierney and Jean Evans, for charity fundraising.

Also receiving awards for contribution to community were Linda Muraca, Mike and Paula Grindrod, Sian Nevitt, Michael Peterson, Marion Thompson and Sarah Unwin of Towyn Play Group.

l Redvers James Bickley, 21, of Llys Aderyn Du, Rhyl, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Tyler Denton as well as three charges of attempted murder and his trial is set to take place in March next year.