Farming family devastated by quad bike theft from Holywell

A woman who suffers from a debilitating pain condition expressed her devastation after a vital piece of farming equipment was stolen.

For the last 12 months Jane Edwards, from Bagillt, has run a smallholding on land known colloquially as ‘The Level’ in Holywell.

Mrs Edwards, 47, suffers from fibromyalgia and used a Kawasaki quad bike to get around to tend to as many jobs as possible.

She was left devastated when her husband John, 49, discovered the quad bike had been taken from their land last weekend.

She said: “We stay there for the best part of the day and do a final check when we're finished, going along the fences.

“My husband went along and the bike was gone from where we had left it.

“We found the fence had been cut and all the sheep had been let out with it.

“We were gobsmacked and the children were heartbroken.

“I use the bike for getting across the field. With me having fibromyalgia, it helps me to do jobs.

“It’s a handy little tool and a big part of what we do and our workforce.”

Mrs Edwards told the Leader the quad bike set her family back around £2,500.

On discovering the bike had been stolen, Mrs Edwards said they found the ignition had been smashed off prior to it being taken away.

She added: “It's all been so hard and so stressful.

“With the winter on the way, it’s

getting more difficult and the quad helps us out.

“We were just absolutely devastated and I feel like I’m being watched when I’m on the field on my own now.

“When the sheep got out was my main worry. I’d had those since they were lambs. It would’ve been worse if we’d lost them.”

Mrs Edwards said previously they had encountered no issues since taking over the land.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said they were called to reports of a stolen quad bike just before 1.50pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number V160010.