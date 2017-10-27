Rhyl taxis back on road after licensing row

Six new taxis are back on the road after sitting sitting outside a council depot for the past few weeks.

A special Denbighshire County Council (DCC) licensing committee was held last week which sanctioned Terry Ledden, owner of Ledden’s Taxis in Ffordd Las, Rhyl, to use his six new cabs, which cost him £40,000, commercially.

Following the meeting Mr Ledden said: “It is good to see that common sense prevailed.

“I thank the members of the council for coming together for this meeting and for all the help I’ve got on the issue.”

Mr Ledden purchased these taxis recently to bring his aging fleet up to DCC standards only to be told, upon a routine inspection, they could not be used commercially.

It was deemed the space between the front and the back seats were too small.

Following the inspection and upon being told his brand new taxis had failed the test, Mr Ledden left the six vehicles out the front of the depot.

But on Monday, they were on the roads once more servicing the community.

The licensing committee, which took place on October 18, ruled that the council deviate from its current policy in this instance and approve the vehicles as suitable to be licensed as a hackney carriage vehicle.

This case has also opened up the policy for further changes with last weeks meeting ruling the policy on the minimum requirement for available legroom be reviewed at the earliest convenience.