Former NatWest bank in Bala could be transformed into restaurant

Plans to convert a former bank in Bala into a restaurant look set to get the go-ahead, despite the town council’s reservations.

The NatWest bank on the High Street closed in 2015 and since then, the building has deteriorated.

Now, James Redman and Son, of Dolgellau, want to convert the ground floor into a restaurant, with four flats above and two semi-detached properties on land to the rear.

However, the town council has questioned the demand for six new residential units in the centre of the town and councillors have raised concerns about the parking problems in the area.

Local residents have also voiced concerns about the likely parking problems in adjacent Mount Street and argued that there were already too many eating places in the town.

Members of Snowdonia Park Authority’s planning committee will today (October 18) be recommended to approve the plans, which officers say will “preserve and enhance the Bala Conservation area” and ensure that the site is brought back into use.

Officers say that with two public car-parks within 250 metres, there is no justifiable reason to oppose the application on those grounds.

The report to the committee states: “While objectors have raised concerns that the town cannot sustain another restaurant, this is not a matter that can be considered as part of this planning application as it would not conflict with any planning policy.”