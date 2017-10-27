Connah's Quay man denies charge of causing the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mother by dangerous driving

A man in his 30s charged with causing the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman’s mother by dangerous driving has today formally pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Carol Boardman died following a cycling accident on Deeside last summer.

Liam Rosney, 31, of Welland Drive in Connah’s Quay, appeared at Mold Crown Court this morning, charged with causing the death of Mrs Boardman, by driving a Mitsubishi Warrior dangerously, at the junction of Mold Road and Ffordd Llanarth, in Connah’s Quay, on July 15, 2016.

Rosney, and co-defendant Victoria Rosney, 31, his wife, of the same address, also denied doing acts intending to pervert the course of justice by allegedly deleting data from two mobile phones between July and November of last year.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the trial would be held on July 9.

He set a time table for the prosecution to serve their evidence.

Defending barrister Gwyn Lewis said the trial was expected to last five days.

The defence had commissioned a report from a forensic collision investigator.

A pre-trial review will be held in June.

The defendants have been granted bail in the meantime.

Mrs Boardman, 75, was the mother of double Olympic gold winning cyclist Chris Boardman.

She died in hospital the day after the collision between her cycle and a pickup truck.

In a tribute issued at the time, Christ Boardman said that a racing cyclist of some standing in her day, she gave up competitive riding “when Lisa and I came along” but she never lost her love of the bike or of competing.

“Our mum was the most positive outgoing person you could ever hope to meet and her generosity of spirit inspired everyone she met.

“Wanting to share her passion for cycling, even well into her seventies, she often took groups of young novices out on their first forays into North Wales.

“She leaves behind Keith, her partner for more than half a century, Lisa and I, and a large, loving family. We cannot yet conceive of a world without her in it.