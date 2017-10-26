Police make more drug arrests on Anglesey

THE NORTH Wales Police force pursuit of those who supply controlled drugs on Anglesey has resulted in four more arrests near Benllech.

A Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant at a residential property resulted in the seizure of Class A and B controlled drugs on Wednesday, October 26.

Sergeant Sara Evans at Llangefni Police Station, who coordinated today’s action, said: ‘This morning officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant near Benllech on Anglesey resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of what we believe to be Class A and B controlled drugs and drug related paraphernalia.

“Four people, two local and two from Merseyside, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and remain in custody awaiting interview. Those arrested are a local man and woman aged in their 40s and 30s respectively and a man and woman from Merseyside aged in their late teens.

“Our commitment in keeping our communities safe remains a priority and today’s action under Operation Rattle is a continuation of that process. It is also aimed at those bringing drugs into our communities from outside north Wales and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion’ is directly targeting serious and organised crime. We are determined to keep our communities safe and will continue to provide a visible reassurance and presence.

“It is vitally important we listen to concerns from our local communities and where necessary take proportionate and positive action. Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

“However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

Information can be passed to Police in several ways, from either speaking to your local Police Officer or PCSO, contacting the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101.

If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.