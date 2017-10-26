Man seriously injured in Deeside knife attack

A man suffered serious injuries in a knife attack in Deeside.

North Wales Police were issued with temporary stop and search powers after a 34-year-old man sustained a “serious, but non-life threatening” knife wound to the face at an address on Ashfield Road, Shotton, yesterday afternoon.

North Flintshire Inspector Andy Griffiths said: “This was a serious assault in which a 34-year-old man was assaulted at an address in Ashfield Road at around 1.15pm.

“We will not tolerate knife crime in North Wales and this Section 60 Order gives officers the powers to search people for offensive weapons.

“Due to the urgent need to implement the Section 60 Order, we were unable to publicise our intention beforehand.

“The order expires at 6pm today.”

If anyone has information about this incident, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V162034.