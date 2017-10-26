Llandudno's Tudno Castle Hotel back in the spotlight

The transformation of the Tudno Castle Hotel is back in the spotlight.

Tudno Developments Limited have lodged a new application with Conwy Council which would see the demolition of the existing structure, and the redevelopment of a new hotel.

The redevelopment is to include a 63 bedroom hotel with five restaurants and a business unit.

While the current grade II listed facade is set to be demolished the plans for the site include a recreation of the look.

Built nearly 150 years ago the site has remained empty for the past nine years.

In 2014 permission was received from Conwy Council to redevelop The Tudno Castle Hotel with work beginning on the site earlier this year, including partial demolition work.

However, as work progressed it was found to be in a worse condition than first thought.

Optus North Limited (Ltd) and Tudno Development Ltd then developed a new planning application to demolish the entire Tudno Castle Hotel and recreate the original façade.

A consultation on the proposal has been held.