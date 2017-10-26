'Death wish' driver overtook police on Flintshire Bridge at 100mph

A young man who had previously suffered serious injuries in a road accident shot across the Flintshire Bridge at more than 100mph.

Jack Lee Barlow, 18, who entered court in his wheelchair, had three passengers with him at the time.

A magistrate told him that he seemed to have a ‘death wish’ travelling at such a speed.

Two officers who were travelling in an unmarked police car said that he overtook them in his white Mercedes “like a blur”.

It was so fast that they were unable to say what make of car it was or get its registration number.

Both officers said that they had never seen anyone driving at such a reckless speed previously.

One of them said that he feared that if the driver lost control then the vehicle would have plunged off the bridge into the River Dee below.

Barlow, of Ffordd Dyfrdwy in Mostyn, admitted breaking the 70mph speed limit on the A548 on Friday, April 7.

Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold was told that no precise speed had been recorded, but the prosecution was based on his own admission that he had been travelling at 100mph.

His solicitor, Rory McCormack, said his client did not wish to make any excuses at all for his driving that day.

“He fully accepts that it was totally inappropriate,” he said.

“He also accepts that for a significant period of time he was probably travelling in excess of 100mph.”

Barlow, he said, deserved credit for his candid admissions to the police when he was later spoken to at Flint.

Barlow was a man who was on benefits and he also had some damages held in trust for him by a firm of solicitors in relation to injuries he received a few years ago – ironically in a road traffic collision, Mr McCormack said.

Prosecutor Alun Williams said two officers from the serious crime unit were driving across the bridge in an unmarked police vehicle shortly before 11pm when they saw headlights approaching from behind at speed.

It shook the police car as it passed, it was described as passing them in a blur, so fast that they could not detect its make or registration number.

The police car speeded up to 90mph, but lost sight of the car. In fact, they totally lost it despite the fact that much of the road ahead was straight.

They caught up with the vehicle in Flint where it was travelling behind two other vehicles.

Stopped in Church Street, Barlow, who had three passengers in the car, was asked what speed he was doing, and he said it was “about 100mph”.

He was banned from driving for 56 days, fined £120 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Court chairman Grahame Thomas said that the court had heard “a harrowing account” of what took place.

The bench had not dealt with such a reckless high speeding case for a long time.

“It seems you have a death wish as far as driving is concerned,” he said.

It had been “extremely reckless” when he had three passengers in a high powered car.