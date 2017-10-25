Flint BGT star marries his sweetheart

A TV singing sensation from Flintshire has tied the knot in a dream ceremony to his long-term partner.

Richard Johnson, 26, one half of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) success story ‘Richard and Adam’, married fiancee Catherine Smith at the Grade II listed Thornton Manor, Wirral.

Days before, the brothers from Holywell had just completed a tour with former X-Factor star and fellow classical singer Rhydian Roberts, leaving Richard with only days to finalise his speech, according to his proud mother Julie Johnson.

Mrs Johnson said the day had gone ‘like clockwork’ and she and her husband Paul couldn’t be more happy for the couple, adding: “It has been amazing, absolutely fantastic. And after all these storms, we’ve had the most fantastic weather.

“Kate was absolutely stunning – Richard was completely bowled over.

“He gave a good speech and he pulled it off.

“Adam was his best man, and his other brother Daniel was his other best man. We had four beautiful bridesmaids, two flower girls – one of those is his niece Lottie – and his nephew Jake was a page boy.”

She saidthe happy couple are jetting off to a luxury five-star resort in Tenerife on Friday, where they will enjoy a well deserved 10-day break.

Mrs Johnson added: “Richard is desperate to lie on a sunbed. On the tour he’s done over 4,000 miles and 20 venues and they were all sold out so he is vocally and mentally exhausted.

“With Richard being on tour, Kate did a lot of the organising. It has been full on for both of them. They are both looking forward to going away.

“They have been together for about seven years, and got engaged around three years ago.

“Kate’s from Liverpool and she’s a dancer. They are both very happy.

“Paul and I are very proud of them, they are a great couple and we wish them every success.”

The couple walked down the aisle to This Is The Moment from Jekyll and Hyde – the first song Richard learned to sing – and shared their first dance to A Million Love Songs by Take That.

Mrs Johnson said many members of Birkenhead Operatic Society, where Richard and Adam started singing, attended the wedding.

She also revealed the family is preparing for another wedding next year as Richard’s brother Adam is due to be married to his fiancee Gemma.

Combining a mix of pop and opera, Richard found fame along with his brother Adam when the duo finished third in BGT in 2013.

The pair started out as sandwich-makers at their parents shop in Holywell, and were shopping at a supermarket in Liverpool when they noticed the BGT tent and auditioned on a whim.

Their debut album The Impossible Dream was at number one in the UK album chart for four consecutive weeks, the longest-running number one album in 2013 in the UK.