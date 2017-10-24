Thieves target new Aldi site in Rhuddlan to steal high-value equipment

Thieves have stolen high value tools and equipment from the new Aldi site in Rhuddlan.

The burglary happened sometime over the weekend at the site on the town's Castle View Retail Park.

Offenders entered a storage container on the site stealing building machinery and other apparatus which was due to be installed in the new store.

PC 3160 Kiera Williams said: “We believe those responsible may have used a flat bed or transit type van to remove the equipment from the site, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle or people acting suspiciously in the area.”

Aldi plan to open their Rhuddlan store by the end of this year.

Anyone who may have any information relating to the burglary is asked to call PC Williams at Rhyl Police Station on 101 quoting reference RC17060883.