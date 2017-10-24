Busy bees at Newtown's Hilltop Honey as supermarket giants Tesco make extra order

NEWTOWN BASED Hilltop Honey staff members will be busy bees as they begin supplying three more products to supermarket giants, Tesco.

The award winning honey company is hoping to double its sales as it begins supplying “Raw Acacia Honey,” “Raw Lavender Honey,” and “Cut Comb in Acacia Honey,” to Tesco’s 500 stores.

This new order comes on the back of 40 per-cent sales growth of the existing Hilltop Honey products supplied to Tesco in the past year.

Hilltop Honey managing director, Scott Davies, said: “Discerning customers are looking for more choice than the standard, cheap squeezy bottle of clear honey that is regularly seen on the shelves.”

“We are delighted to have been asked to supply Tesco with an extended range of products in the honey and spreads category.

“It’s the first time that Lavender Honey has been seen on the UK shelf and it will hopefully contribute to doubling our jar sales in Tesco.

“We work with beekeepers all around the world to bring the consumer quality tasting honey for a reasonable price.

“Once customers try our honey, they realise that there is so much more to the flavour.”

Scott has recently expanded his business into a new 14,000 sq ft production base to accommodate current and future growth plans.

The £750,000 expansion project is expected to create eight new jobs – taking the total to 20 – by the end of 2017 as the company grows sales within the UK and in export markets.

“We are an ambitious company with exciting plans for the next five years and our new premises mean that we can increase production and hire more staff,” added Scott.