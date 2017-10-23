Death of woman following medical emergency in Llay is not being treated as suspicious

Police are no longer investigating the death of a woman.

Emergency services had been called to Ffordd Mabon in Llay on Saturday morning to reports of a medical emergency and a woman was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital where she subsequently died.

Initially North Wales Police was treating the death as unexplained and detectives were investigating the circumstances while supporting the family.

Now a force spokesman has confirmed to the Leader that the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

The woman has been named locally as Helen Pritchard, believed to be aged in her early fifties.

The Welsh Ambulance Service attended the addresss just after 6.30am on Saturday while a manned police cordon was put in place around the woman’s home on Ffordd Mabon for the majority of the day.

Crime scene investigators were also seen at the location for the duration of the day while officers undertook door-to-door enquiries.