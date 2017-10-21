£2 million expansion at St Asaph hospice approved

A £2 million project that will see a hospice expand its facilities and install more beds has been given the go-ahead.

St Kentigern, in St Asaph, which provides specialist pallative care for adults across North East Wales, wants to extend and improve its day therapy, inpatient facilities and community provisions.

The hospice also wants to build a two-storey extension, providing space for a café, office and training space.

Under the project, bed numbers will increase from eight to 12.

Work – to be carried out in two phases – is expected to start next year and will be completed by the middle of 2019.

Chief executive Iain Mitchell said: “Like any progressive organisation, St Kentigern Hospice needs to remain responsive to the changing needs of the community that it was established to serve and we need to ensure our facilities always match the changing needs and expectations of our patients.

“Under the plans, we will create more space and bespoke facilities for our day therapy, family support services and inpatients unit.”

Jim O’Toole, newly appointed Chairman at St Kentigern, said: “St Kentigern is at the heart of the North Wales community and has provided vital help to so many thousands of people over the years.

“Our plans to ensure we are ready for the future of hospice care have been bolstered this week as planning permission is granted.

”We are absolutely delighted that planning permission has been granted for the site, this is an important step in making our strategic care ambition a reality”.

Mr O’Toole stepped into the position of hospice chairman at the charity’s annual general meeting earlier this month. He is replacing Trefor Jones who led the hospice for seven years.

During the AGM the hospice team reported great successes for the charity including the clinical accomplishment of appointing the first consultant nurse in Wales and expansion of the nursing team.