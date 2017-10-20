Missing 21-year-old woman last seen in Rhyl

Concerns have been raised for a missing woman last seen in Rhyl.

Candice Patterson, 21, is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, slim, with short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses, black coat, black leggings and orange trainers.

Anyone with information relating to Candice's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.

