Rogue traders target elderly on Anglesey

ANGLESEY residents are being reminded to be vigilant following reports of rogue traders targeting the elderly.

Over recent weeks police have received information that a company have been cold calling elderly residents in the Llanddona and Amlwch areas offering their services of building and repair work.

PCSO Iona Beckmann from the Local Policing Team said: “We would advise residents not to accept requests from cold callers to complete building or repair work at their homes.

“Following the recent storm it’s possible that rogue traders may be out and about cold calling and trying to take advantage of the situation.

“We are simply reminding residents to be on their guard and that if in doubt, keep them out. If you don’t want to do business with the trader don’t let them in.

“We will continue to work closely with our colleagues at Anglesey County Council’s Trading Standards Department in a bid to stop rogue traders targeting members of our communities.”

Should anybody need work completing we would urge them to use the ‘Buy with Confidence Scheme’www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk or contact Anglesey County Council Trading Standards Department on 01248 752840 fir a list of Trading Standards Approved traders.

Anybody who suspects that rogue traders may be operating in their local area is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.