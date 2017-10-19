New parking charges in Wrexham town centre

New car parking charges are aimed at boosting the fortunes of town centre business, a council lead member has said.

Wrexham Council is due to introduce a one to three-hour parking tariff of £1.80 all week at its seven town centre car parks.

This will replace the current one to two-hour charge, which varies from £1 to £1.50.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead

member for the environment and transport, said the council had received feedback from traders, residents and economic figures who wanted to encourage more people to stay in the town centre.

Of the plans, he said: “I think it will provide value for money in car parks in Wrexham and hopefully boost the economy.”

It is also hoped the new charges will support events at the Ty Pawb cultural hub, formerly known as the People’s Market.

The plans also include scrapping the ‘Free after 3pm’ option at Crescent Road and Ty Pawb, with charges in those two car park extended to 6pm and a new £1 charge between 6pm and midnight.

The £1 charge for 6pm to midnight is already in place at the other five car parks.

Waterword car park already has a one to three-hour tariff, which will be reduced from £4 to £3, which Cllr Bithell said was to bring it in line with the other car parks.

Parking for three hours or more will cost £2 at Waterworld at weekends. The cost of a six-month permit at Waterworld will reduce from £350 to £300.

The all-day charge at Crescent Road will increase from £1.50 to £2, along with a rise from £168 to £200 for a six-month parking permit.

Charges for up to one hour at all seven car parks will rise to £1, while the all-day charge increases from £2 to £2.50 at the People’s Market.

Pay and display tickets will be transferrable across all council-operated car parks in the town centre (maximum stay limits on each individual car park will apply).

Wrexham Council’s executive board is due to discuss the proposals on Tuesday.