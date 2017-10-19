Fond tributes to 'well-loved' Rhos man who died suddenly, aged 45

Fond tributes have been paid to a “well-loved” man who has died suddenly, aged 45.

Friends and family will bid farewell to Jason Dodd, of Poplar Avenue in Rhos, at a service in Pentrebychan Crematorium on Monday.

His aunt Margaret Dodd, 76, said: “Jason was a very well-loved, quiet person who will be very sadly missed by all his friends and family.

“He was quiet, gentle, very loving really – a good lad.”

Mr Dodd, who died on October 9, started work at the old Rumbelows electrical goods shop in Wrexham after finishing school. When it closed he moved to Colour Supplies, where he spent the rest of his working life.

He was son to Megan and the late John Dodd, nephew to Arthur Dodd and father to 22-year-old Jamie.

Mrs Dodd added she and her husband Arthur were very close to their nephew when he was growing up and said they were “terribly shocked and very emotional” when they heard he had died.

She added Mr Dodd was a popular person in Rhos.

“It was just shock all round,” she said. “People we have never known before stopped us and said how shocked they are, because it just couldn’t have been more sudden.”

His best friend Eddie Jarvis, 45, told how the pair had known each other for 35 years and attended Air Cadets and Ysgol y Grango in Rhos together.

Mr Jarvis described his friend as “hardworking, dedicated and meticulous” and “committed to his family and friends”.

He said he felt “overwhelmed” after receiving messages of support and condolences from people in Rhos.

“He was my best friend, and if anything went wrong I would phone him or he would phone me. I’m just lost now,” said Mr Jarvis.

Mr Dodd was a keen Manchester United fan, who also followed the Welsh national rugby side.

There will be family flowers only at Monday’s service at 9.30am, with donations to be given to the British Heart Foundation and Wrexham Maelor Hospital.