Cyclist seriously injured after crash near Llwydiarth

A cyclist was left seriously injured after a crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident, which happened at around 12.30pm on Thursday, October 12 on an unclassified road between Llanwddyn and Llwydiarth.

“A cyclist, travelling on the road, has come off his bike and sustained what is believed to be serious injuries,” said a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

“He was taken to hospital by Helimed where he remains in a serious but stable condition.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has information which could help the investigation, is asked to contact the Mid Wales Roads Policing Unit on 101.