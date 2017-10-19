Customers left in disgust following sex act in Rhyl beer garden

Customers left in disgust because of a sexual encounter between a 28-year-old woman and man of 37 – in a pub beer garden, a court heard.

Lindsay O’Brian had performed a sex act on Ian Jones and he’d also put his hand down her trousers at the Bodfor pub at Rhyl on the evening of October 3, magistrates were told yesterday (Wednesday).

Their behaviour was captured on CCTV O’Brian, of Edward Henry Street, Rhyl, and Jones, of John Street, Rhyl, admitted outraging public decency and she also pleaded guilty to having cannabis.

O’Brian was fined £160 in total with £115 costs.

Jones was fined £200 with £115 costs.

Court chairman Duncan Stewart said at Llandudno: “Outraging public decency obviously has for a long time been considered something not to be regarded as anything other than deeply offensive particularly as there were people actually offended.”

Solicitor Simon Sargent, defending O’Brian, said: ”The reasons for her standing here are completely out of character for her.” She suffered from anxiety and when feeling down she tended to drink to excess and took cannabis.

On the day she had been drinking. Mr Sargent said: ”Miss O’Brian woke up at St Asaph custody suite. She had no idea why she had been arrested. She wasn’t aware of any circumstances of the offence until she was interviewed.

“She’s extremely embarrassed and ashamed of her behaviour. She’s devastated by the events.”

Deborah Davies, defending Jones, said he was also “embarrassed and ashamed.” He’d split up with his partner in June, been homeless and lost his job as a welder. He now hoped to start work again and had a bedsit.

