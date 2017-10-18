Rhyl lifeboat volunteers to star in TV documentary

RHYL’S volunteer lifeboat crew will star in a documentary this evening.

Rhyl RNLI will appear in the penultimate and final episodes of the BBC TV series, Saving Lives at Sea, which showcases the lifesaving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The 12-part documentary series - being shown on BBC Two at 8pm and also on Tuesday, October 31 – features real rescues carried out by the charity’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards around the UK and Ireland.

Deputy second coxswain Paul Frost said: “The episode sees Rhyl RNLI inshore lifeboat crew saving a young man after he had jumped off a stolen boat at sea and the episode on Tuesday, October 31 sees the crew of the all-weather lifeboat evacuating an injured man from a local charter fishing boat.

“At the end of the final episode, the crew will be live on Facebook to answer any questions regarding the work of the RNLI and Rhyl station in particular.”

The series has been filmed over the past year. Rescues from the RNLI’s archives are also revisited.