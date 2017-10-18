Mum of Love Island's Amber speaks about spending quality time with her daughter

AFTER being crowned winner of Love Island, it is fair to say Amber Davies’s diary has been pretty packed.

The former pupil of Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph has released her Amber After Dark range with fashion chain Motel Rocks, she has enjoyed a stint as a guest presenter on Good Morning Britain, done a campaign with lingerie brand Boux Avenue campaign and the dancer and singer also remains very loved up with boyfriend Kem Cetinay, who she shares her Love Island win with.

Susan Davies, Amber’s mum, revealed, though, that her daughter isn’t so busy that she doesn’t have time for her mum.

Amber, who’s hometown is Denbigh, travelled to Milan for a photoshoot with Susan for Motel Rocks. The community mental health nurse for child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) also enjoyed a barbecue with her daughter, Kem and his family earlier this month.

Speaking to the Journal, Susan said: “Since Amber came out of Love Island, it has been crazy but she is having a really lovely time. She is absolutely loving it. She is incredibly busy. I joined her on a trip to Milan where she did a photoshoot for Motel Rocks. It was a lovely five days and so nice to have some mum and daughter time. It was nice to see her at work. She is so easy to work with.”

Amber recently celebrated her 21st birthday and Susan revealed that Kem treated her to a Rolex and tickets to Dubai.

“She spent the evening in a hotel with Kem which overlooked the Thames,” Susan added. “We all went to a barbecue with Kem and his family on the Sunday.

“She absolutely loves the celebrity side but also needs some mum time and a bit of normality sometimes. Time when you are just sitting at home, feeling snug in your pyjamas. She did come back and have some family time a couple of weeks ago.

“She and Kem are so loved up. They are incredibly supportive of each other. She just wants to have a normal relationship.

“She loves his new song. Kem and former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes recently unveiled their new single Little Bit Leave It. She knows all the words.”

PICTURE: Amber Davies‏ (right) and her mum Susan (left), pictured behind Kem Cetinay – in front wearing cap - during a family barbecue. Photograph: Amber Davies/Twitter