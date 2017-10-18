Multi-vehicle accident on A55 near Mochdre

TWO women have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the A55.

The four vehicle smash happened on the Westbound carriageway at Mochdre, just before 12pm.

The women were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 11.49am."

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Services added: "We were called at about 12.20pm this afternoon to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A55 westbound near the Black Cat."

North Wales Police tweeted: "Lane two of the A55 Westbound near Mochdre has reopened following earlier collision.

"Lane one remains closed. Recovery on scene."

Delays are expected in the area and police have warned motorists to take alternative routes.