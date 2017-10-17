Police warning as cars and bicycles targeted by thieves in Wrexham

Motorists and cyclists have been warned to be vigilant by safeguarding their vehicles and belongings.

The warning, from Wrexham town centre Inspector Paul Wycherley, comes after a number of thefts of bicycles and from motor vehicles in the last week.

The thefts from motor vehicles include one on Sunday in which sometime between midnight and 5am the following morning in Min Afon, unknown offenders entered a parked Citroen and removed a handbag which was left on the floor of the vehicle.

On Friday afternoon between 2pm and 8pm offenders also entered an unlocked Ford Focus in Farndon Street and took an EE Wi-fi hub, a sat nav and sunglasses.

Insp Wycherley said: “We have not had a spate of thefts from motor vehicles in over a month but we know people are active and will look through vehicles.

“If there is an opportunity they will cause damage to the vehicle to get in but in these cases one was unlocked and the other one had a handbag on display.

“Don’t make it easy for thieves. Take your property with you and leave the vehicle secure.”

Regarding the warning about bicycle security, Insp Wycherley said at about 7.25pm on October 10, a Whyte Suffolk bike was stolen from outside Asda

in Holt Road.

Then a Ridgeback mountain bike was taken from outside Wilkinsons at Island Green Shopping Centre between 4.45pm and 5pm on Saturday.

The bike at Island Green had been secured to a signpost outside the door of the shop and offenders managed to cut a metal securing band and remove it.

Insp Wycherley added: “Keep your bike in a well lit area. It only takes a second to steal one. We do postcode bikes because on occasion we get bikes back that we can’t attribute to an owner.

“If you fit a good quality lock there is a far better chance of your bike being where you left it.”

Insp Wycherley said anyone who has information about any of the above incidents can contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.