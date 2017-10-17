Police deal with more than 60 incidents as ex-hurricane Ophelia batters North Wales

POLICE were called to more than 60 incidents as ex-hurricane Ophelia hit North Wales.

North Wales Police tweeted on Monday that they were dealing with more 60 'active' road disruptions due to the weather as winds caused damage to trees, telegraph poles and properties.

Strong gusts of winds hit the coast of Denbighshire and Conwy yesterday afternoon. Wind speeds continued to rise into the evening.

Hurricane Ophelia, which developed southwest of the Azores, had reached Category three status. By the time Ophelia reached North Wales, Met Office forecasters said she had weakened and would be an ex-hurricane.

The public were warned not to take selfies during the adverse weather.

North Wales Police said: “Reports of people taking selfies along the coast. No picture is worth that risk, think of those that would be called to rescue you.”

[PIC: The ex-hurricane caused a lot of disruption across the UK and Ireland. Photo: Met Office/Twitter]