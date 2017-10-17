Big turnout expected for funeral of Wrexham superfan Jacko

A BIG turnout is expected to say farewell to a popular choir singer and football fan who died following a battle with cancer.

The Leader reported earlier this month that Thomas Ian Roberts of Acrefair – also known by his family and friends as ‘Jacko’ – died peacefully at the age of 55 on

October 6.

Dawn Addis, his partner of 24 years and with whom he had a 15-year-old son named Thomas, told the Leader she expected a big turnout for Jacko’s funeral, which takes place today in Froncysyllte.

She said: “He was first diagnosed in 2013 with throat cancer. He had chemotherapy and radiotherapy and he got the all clear. But last year they said he had a tumour behind his nose and it was inoperable.

“His friends were very good with him during his cancer treatments. They were a big support to him.”

Jacko was a passionate Reds fan known among supporters for his voice and enthusiasm on the terraces.

Speaking of his love of the sport and singing, Dawn said: “I think when he was about 13 he got into football and he carried on all his life.

“He joined Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir in his 20s and he went all over the world with them – Spain, Greece, America. He was very well known in the choir.

“He used to sing on the Kop and get all the football fans going and he was always smiling and liked a joke.

“He never really went for material things so much – he really enjoyed nature and the countryside.

“We didn’t live together but we spent time together when the football and choir wasn’t on and he always came to take Tommy to water polo.”

She added she had first met Jacko – who was a self-employed joiner and carpenter – at Scott’s Nightclub in Wrexham.

In addition to his partner and his son, Jacko leaves behind his half sister Tanya, half brothers Eifion and Daryl, stepsister Vicky and his mother Margery.

Paying tribute earlier this month, Wrexham AFC director John Mills said: “Jacko was the epitome of loyalty and support of his beloved football team, following them all over the country, and wherever he was, you knew he was there, his would be the first voice you’d hear, starting, leading, and cajoling, until everyone was singing along with him.

”For many, he was ‘King of the Kop’, the first influence of many who follow the club, and it shows his standing in his chosen community that young fans who have never even experienced the Kop being open know of him.”

Jacko’s funeral service will take place at 2pm today at St David’s Church in Froncysyllte followed by burial in the churchyard.

Donations in his memory will be given to Macmillan Cancer

Support.