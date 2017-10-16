Retired Sychdyn woman has lucky escape as Storm Ophelia hits North Wales

A 66-year-old had a lucky escape when a large branch fell on her car after remnants of Storm Ophelia brought strong winds to the UK.

>body_text<”I saw this huge branch come down and make a big bang so I did an emergency stop.

>body_text<”It made a thunderous noise but that’s because your sitting in a tin can.

>body_text<”It hit the windscreen and bonnet then bounced back and I’m very lucky it didn’t come through the windscreen.

>body_text<”There’s not much you can do but I just feel blessed that I’ve not been hurt.

>body_text<”I’ve been driving for 40-odd years or more and I’ve never had an accident so I feel very privileged to be walking away from this.”

>body_text Leader she had called the police but they said it was “not reportable” as no-one had been injured and “the traffic was still moving”.

