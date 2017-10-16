Plane declares emergency on landing at Hawarden Airport

Emergency services were called to an airport after a plane signalled an emergency.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Hawarden Airport at around 9.30am to reports of a plane in difficulty during landing.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Deeside, Mold and Wrexham attended the scene but no action was required.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We were called at shortly before 9.40am this morning to Hawarden Airport in Flintshire.

“Two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle are currently at the scene.”