Plane declares emergency on landing at Hawarden Airport

Emergency services were called to an airport after a plane signalled an emergency.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Hawarden Airport at around 9.30am to reports of a plane in difficulty during landing.
A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Deeside, Mold and Wrexham attended the scene but no action was required.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We were called at shortly before 9.40am this morning to Hawarden Airport in Flintshire.
“Two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle are currently at the scene.”
