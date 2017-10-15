RSPCA appeals for new home for dog which made amazing recovery

A dog that came into the RSPCA’s care with a broken leg, untreated infected wounds and in a poor bodily condition, has enjoyed an amazing recovery and is looking for a new home.

Chico, a Saluki crossbreed dog, was taken to RSPCA’s Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre at Upper Colwyn Bay, having been found by the charity in a deeply sorry state.

He was unable to bear weight on an injured front leg, was covered in open wounds and his ribs, spine and hip bones were clearly visible.

Fortunately, after a long period of rehabilitation with the RSPCA, Chico has enjoyed a strong recovery, and is now searching for loving new owners.

He is a one-year-old, fawn-coloured, gentle dog.

Staff have worked patiently with Chico to build his confidence and trust after the extent of his injuries.

His bright personality has shone through as a result.

Chris Butler, from Bryn-y-Maen, said: “Chico clearly had a really difficult start to life, but has enjoyed an amazing recovery in our care, and now needs to find the perfect forever home to complete this journey.

“He knows lots of commands, and would make an amazing companion. We'd urge anyone interested in meeting this beautiful dog to contact the Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre.

“We're open every day except Wednesday, and would love this Saluki crossbreed to join the growing list of pets we have found new loving homes for this year.”

Potential new owners for Chico should contact the RSPCA at Bryn-y-Maen, Upper lowyn Bay, LL28 5EJ, tel: 0300 123 0745, email: brynymaen@rspca.org.uk