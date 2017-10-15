Kinmel Bay sex offender 'living in fantasy world' jailed for three years

A man described as living in a “fantasy world” in his bedroom has been jailed for three years after he admitted child porn offences, attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Paul Proudman, aged 37, of Cae Blodau, Kinmel Bay, was also ordered to register as a sex offender and a new sexual harm prevention order was imposed at Caernarfon crown court.

Judge Huw Rees told Proudman, who pleaded guilty to 18 offences: “This offending is a product of a sexually depraved man with a deviant and disturbing sexual appetite. Your offending is offensive in the extreme to right-thinking people.”

Prosecutor Ffion Tomos said in 2011 Proudman was convicted of child porn charges and causing a girl to engage in sexual activity. He was then monitored by police who were informed that he was again involved in illegal on-line activity.

Officers went to his home in February.

Miss Tomos said Proudman had used KiK Messenger and among “extremely graphic” messages were images of his groin area. He’d sought indecent images, too.

A broadcast Google message asked :”Any girls want a daddy?”

In 2001 Proudman had been convicted of harassing a girl of 15.

Defence barrister Dafydd Roberts said :”He presents as a very sad, lonely man. He spends most of his life in his room.” He lived in a fantasy world.

Judge Rees told Proudman :”You failed to address your deviant interests.”

DC Phil Williams said after the case: “Paul Proudman is an offender who targeted children online for his own gratification. It is reassuring that he has now been sent to prison.

“ I hope the sentence also sends out a message to the perpetrators of this type of crime that although they may carry out their offending from behind a computer screen, law enforcement has the ability to detect them and that they will be arrested and prosecuted.”