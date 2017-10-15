Holyhead 'men in sheds' growing thanks to cash to buy new polytunnel

A GROUP of green-fingered chaps will be able to grow a bumper crop of fruit and vegetables all year round thanks to a charity donation.

The Morlo Community Men’s Shed Group, based at the Gwelfor Community Centre, in Holyhead, have been given £1,100 pounds by Horizon Nuclear Power to purchase a polytunnel.

It means the gardeners will be able to grow more vegetables from seed and supply the Gwelfor Community Centre with fresh produce all year round.

The group is a member of Men’s Shed Cymru and was formed to create a support network for retired men from Holyhead and Anglesey.

Delyth Owen, community involvement officer at Horizon Nuclear Power, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to support the Morlo Community Men’s Shed Group. Our donation will help them step up their brilliant efforts to produce even more delicious locally grown fruit and vegetables, and help their membership grow.”

Allan Huband, at Morlo Community Men’s Sheds, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Horizon for helping us to buy a new polytunnel.