Life back on track for Flint man left for dead in hit and run

A man left for dead in a hit and run incident is hoping a video game can turn his life around.

Around 18 months ago Dave Jones, 29, was riding his motorcycle along Cornist Lane, Flint, when he was knocked down by a motorist and suffered horrific leg injuries.

After a gruelling period of mental and physical recovery, Dave is now crowdfunding to get his video games venture off the ground – a pursuit that has helped keep him following the collision.

In May last year, Dave broke his right leg in three places and was originally told it may have to be amputated while also suffering nerve damage in his shoulder.

His injuries required 17 hours of surgery which left him bed ridden after having a metal rod put in his leg to stabilise his shin.

James Creedy, 19, of Moorfields, Holywell, was sentenced to a total of 36 weeks in a young offenders institute after he admitted failing to stop following an accident and being in breach of an earlier suspended sentence.

Dave said: “It was about eight or nine months of recovery.

“I was in the house alone a lot of the time and developed social anxiety, but that’s getting a lot better and I’m getting out more.”

Since the collision, Dave has got back on his motorcycle after building up the strength to walk and then ride again.

He said: “Now I've got my bike back, I feel like I've got my freedom back.

“I believe the one I was riding saved my life.

“The accident sticks with you but I'm very, very cautious now – more than I used to be.

“I deal with a lot of pain day to day, especially if it’s cold, and I’m limping. But I deal with it.

“I knew I had to get myself better because I've always been strong minded, I was determined.”

Dave is now crowdfunding to get his action-adventure shooter video game Ye Fenny – Revenge of the Evil Good Shepherd off the ground.

Devised with friend Nik Lloyd, the game was first thought up in 2003 when the pair were teenagers.

The game also received input from Dave’s brother Mike, as well as Glyn and Andrew Humphreys, Sam Welch and Phil Marshall.

Returning to the project in 2015, Dave and Nik began to programme the game and now need to raise cash to get 100 copies made.

Dave said: “When I was struggling to walk, it kept my mind active and kept me going.

“I knew I couldn’t go back to doing any sort of serious manual labour again as the pain can be unbearable.

“Creating the game was all I had to look forward to and if it wasn't for Ye Fenny, I'd have had a much harder time getting through it.”

The game is to be released on PC in November under Dave's company DPAD-FTW and he hopes the crowdfunding can help attract publishers to get it to a wider audience.

To support the project, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/dpadftw-yefenny