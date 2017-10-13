New university chaplain and honorary canon appointed at Bangor cathedral

A new Chaplain to the University of Bangor and Honorary Canon of Bangor’s St. Deiniol’s Cathedral was announced this week.

The Bishop of Bangor, the Right Reverend Andy John, appointed the Rev Nathan Jarvis into his new role on Monday.

He will be part of the Bro Deiniol and Cathedral Ministry team, which is led by the Dean of Bangor, the Very Reverend Kathy Jones.

Mr Jarvis grew up in Yorkshire and left for Oxford in 1994 to study English at Oxford Brookes University.

He went on to study for the priesthood at St Stephen's House, Oxford and is currently vicar of three rural parishes in Oxford Diocese - Yarnton, Begbroke and Shipton - as well as being chaplain to the LVS School for children on the autistic spectrum.

Mr Jarvis says that he is passionate about the environment and confesses to being “in love with North Wales”.

His partner Daniel is a conservation scientist, and they and their two adopted sons, aged seven and eight, can't wait to explore Bangor and spend more time in the mountains.

The service to celebrate the start of Mr Jarvis’ ministry will be part of Evensong in Bangor Cathedral on Sunday, January 21, at 3:15pm.