MP raises fears over future of vascular unit

ARFON MP Hywel Williams (inset) raised concerns over the future of Ysbyty Gwynedd’s “world-leading vascular service” in Parliament during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Williams highlighted the spiralling effect downgrading the service could have on other health provisions at the hospital amid speculation and uncertainty regarding the future of the vascular unit.

Questions have been raised ever since Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board approved plans for a new £2.76 million operating theatre at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

Speaking at PMQ’s, Mr Williams said: “The vascular team in Bangor is well-established and recognised as the best in Wales for fistula work and treatment of kidney dialysis patients and amongst the best in the world for preventing leg amputations, particularly relevant to those with diabetes.

Mr Williams aimed to justify his concerns by talking about the effects that moving the service could have on his constituents.

“Any attempt at removing services from Ysbyty Gwynedd would put the lives of those in more isolated communities in unnecessary jeopardy.” he said.

“Even the Vascular Society (the advisors who have recommended centralising services) has acknowledged that rural areas may need a different approach due to the long distances patients and staff would need to travel'

“We must retain the status of Ysbyty Gwynedd and resist any attempts to move our core services eastwards.”