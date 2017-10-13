Mother and daughter expand and relocate popular Colwyn Bay optician

A mother and daughter will create 10 jobs in Colwyn Bay with the expansion and relocation of a popular high street opticians.

Specsavers store directors Erica and Rachel Chapman, have invested almost £400,000 as part of the move which will see the store relocate from Seaview Road to a larger unit at The Bayview Shopping Centre.

Since Erica’s arrival as store director in 2013, and the subsequent arrival of her daughter Rachel as joint store director in 2015, demand has grown such that larger premises are essential.

The move will see 10 jobs created over the next 12 months, as well as expanding facilities in the store. In addition audiology director Filipe Dias recently joined the store and has revolutionised its treatment of ear problems.

Erica said: “The new store has four test rooms and space for a fifth in the future. We also have a dedicated audiology room.

”This means we’ll be able to offer 25 per cent more appointments every week.”

Rachel said: “My mum has 24 years’ experience at Specsavers and I have 15 years’ experience. I think our customers really buy into us being a local family business, we know the town, we know our customers, we know what works here.

Rachel added: “We are so lucky to have such a committed team.

The new store will open Thursday October 12.