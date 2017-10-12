Will the truth be revealed in Beaumaris mystery farce?

ROBERT Zeinfeld is found wandering the streets of Leicester at 4am. There's no clue how he got there, just a bruised head and a suspicious policeman for company.

But, perhaps he hasn't lost his memory at all; perhaps it's all an elaborate cover-up? The deeper the policeman digs, the more confused he gets, but the truth always comes out in the end…

Or does it?

Find out at one of the three performances of “Forget-Me-Knot,” the latest show by the Beaumaris-based Castle Players.

The mystery farce by David Tristram, is being performed at Beaumaris Town Hall, Castle Street, at 7.30pm, on October 12, 13 and 14, and is directed by 18-year-old Georgia Evans.

Georgia, from Llanfairpwll, is making her debut as a director, and hopes to follow a career in the theatre.

“It’s a very funny play, a typical British farce type, but if you don’t like bad language it might be one to avoid!” said Georgia.

Starring in the play are Brian Jones, as Inspector Monroe, Kate Parry as Julia, Tom Mottram as Robert and Carol Ryan Young as Samantha.

The production is not recommended for people under the age of 16. Tickets are available from 01248 810 329 or from the Bull’s Head, Beaumaris. or see www.castleplayers.yapsody.com