Thrills, spills and charity booster at Anglesey sidecar event

MOTORCYCLE enthusiasts came up with a fast way to raise money for charity.

Anglesey Motorcycle Club held a fundraising sidecar challenge day at the Anglesey Circuit.

During the event, 40 people were sponsored to experience a thrilling three-lap ride around the circuit as a sidecar passenger.

The event mainly raised money for the North Wales Air Ambulance, the motorcycle group’s main charity, although some people taking part also collected for their own chosen charities.

Nine professional sidecar outfits gave their time and the amount raised is to date unknown, as it is still coming in, but it is thought to be in the several thousands.

Anglesey Motorcycle Club chairman Derwyn Jones said: “It was a fantastic day, with perfect track conditions.

“It had rained the day before and the day after, but on the Thursday of the event, the sun shone for us.

“I was watching people coming in after their rides, coming into the pit stop, and there were smiles on all the faces. Everyone had a fantastic time.

“We would like to thank everyone that made this day possible and we hope to run one again next year.

“We’d particularly like to thank Novus and the Anglesey Circuit for sponsoring the event.”