Stephen awarded bard's chair in over 50s Eisteddfod

THE BARD’S chair in this year’s older people’s Anglesey Bilingual Eisteddfod has gone to amateur writer Stephen Marsden, from Llanddona.

The ‘Byw Bywyd – Living Life’ chair is open to the over-50s and entries can be submitted in English or Welsh.

It is judged on excellence in the poetry and prose category.

This covers 11 widely-varied challenges, from long-form poetry and lyrical verse to short stories and a quirky miscellany of other writings.

The ninth annual event was held on Friday, at Llangefni Town Hall.

Besides the chair, traditionally judged on the poetry element, Stephen also received the Helen Ellis cup for highest score across the board in all 11 challenges.

Originally from Manchester, Stephen produced media for companies and organisations before retiring to Llanddona with his wife Meg (also a poet) three years ago.

They are both members of the ‘Just Write’ writing group, which meets fortnightly in Llangefni.

Stephen has been keenly learning Welsh for two years, again in Llangefni, and is chairman of Beaumaris Film Night, run by a team of volunteers on the first Thursday of each month in the leisure centre.

He said: “I started entering the Eisteddfod last year, and I love its range and the stimulation of the subjects.

I’m absolutely thrilled and so proud to have won, just as I’ve had so much pleasure and fulfilment working through its challenges.

“Retiring can give such great opportunities to do more of what you enjoy, which locally includes being members of Llanddona Community Choir and the monthly book group.”

l Eisteddfod round-up

– page 26