Man on the run will have to spend honeymoon in prison

Absconder will spend honeymoon behind bars

A man has been told he will have to spend his honeymoon in prison.

Levi Evans, 22, formerly of Wrexham, was arrested for cannabis offences back in 2014 but had been on the run for two-and-a-half years.

In that time he had changed his life, got a job and was due to get married in January to his fiancée, a court heard.

But his plans all came crashing down when he was the victim of an attempted robbery in Liverpool.

He was attacked as he left the shop where he worked and ended up in hospital.

When police enquiries began he was found to be wanted for failing to turn up at Mold Crown Court in March 2015.

Evans was shocked to find out after his arrest that in his absence he had been sentenced to 20 weeks for driving while disqualified last year, which he would now have to start serving.

His barrister, Sion ap Mihangel, said his client was anxious to be out for his wedding on January 6 but now accepted he might have to make arrangements to see if he could be released to attend.

Judge Niclas Parry jailed him for nine months consecutively to the 20 weeks he must also serve and told him: “You will not be spending your honeymoon anywhere else other than custody.”

His former home in Wrexham had been searched back in August 2014 when cannabis was seized.

He was a low level street dealer but it was obviously worth it because when police returned he was “clearly still at it”, said Judge Parry.

The judge said Evans had a bad record – he was still only 22 but he had previous convictions for 31 offences.

When given chances by the courts he had a poor record of compliance.

But he had seriously aggravated the matter by being “at large” for 30 months but had not committed any further offences and he had found work.

Evans, now of Queen’s Drive in Walton, Liverpool, admitted possessing cannabis and possessing it with intent to supply.

Barrister Matthew Curtis, prosecuting, said his mobile phone showed he would advertise cannabis to 10 different people.

His phone showed requests for drugs, such as “can you drop me 2g” and people asked for drugs “on tick”.

Mr ap Mihangel said his client had moved on with his life.

He had moved to Liverpool where he lived with his fiancée and her parents, he had a job in a shop and he had remained out of trouble.

The wedding day was planned in January and he had been hoping to be released for it.

But he had been shocked to find out after his arrest that he had a 20 week sentence to serve before the received a sentence for the cannabis offences.