Llandudno pub undergoes major facelift

A POPULAR Llandudno pub has re-opened its doors following a £50,000 refurbishment.
Now known as the Cross Keys Sports bar, the re-branded pub not only offers live sport on big screens but entertainment and competitions including an X-Factor style contest.
Licensee, Gareth Davies said: “We’ve had it since 2010 and it was starting to get a bit dated, so we thought it was time it needed a refurbishment.
“So we looked at what was needed in the town, and we thought a sports bar was the way forward.”
Mr Davies said the new look bar was aimed at everyone and was hoping to see new customers as well as the regulars.
