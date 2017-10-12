John Summers building in Queensferry won't be knocked down by end of year

A former high school will not be demolished before the end of the year.

Flintshire Council has confirmed that until a contract has been awarded for upgrades to Connah’s Quay High School, work to knock down the former John Summers High School site in Queensferry cannot go ahead.

An overhaul of Connah’s Quay High School including a new design and technology block and dining hall extension is expected to be ready to go at the end of the winter term.

The upgrades, worth millions of pounds, were part of a capital improvement project that also contractually encompasses works to demolish parts of the now redundant John Summers High School in Queensferry.

The closure of that school building in August was ratified on the basis that money would be spent to upgrade Connah’s Quay to accommodate pupils from the former John Summers cohort.

It is part of an £18.5m spend by Flintshire Council which also includes the demolition of an existing infants school building in Penyffordd to make way for a new one.

Claire Homard, interim chief officer, education and youth, said the former Queensferry school would remain until at least 2018.

She said: “Construction on Connah’s Quay High School can only start when we are legally contracted with the contractor. We hope to contract with the contractor prior to the completion of the current enabling works.

“The demolition of parts of the former John Summers High school buildings forms part of the same contract.

“We await a definitive programme, therefore demolition will not be complete in 2017.”

The council’s cabinet is to receive a report on October 24 asking for approval to proceed to legally contract with Kier Construction to start on the building work in Connah’s Quay.

The upgrades include the new design block and associated works, a new hall and drama theatre, extension to the dining hall area as well as extension works to the rear of the new build and courtyard between the new area and existing site.

Improvements will also be made to fencing, coach parking and drop off points while an attenuation pond will be installed.

The John Summers site is currently protected by 24-hour security and full demolition will take place “over a number of a months” according to the local authority.