Burglars steal £1,500 quad bike from Machynlleth Golf Club

Police are appealing for witnesses after equipment worth nearly £2,000 was stolen from Machynlleth Golf Club.

Burglars took a red Honda TRX 250cc quad bike, valued at around £1,500, and an industrial strimmer, which was bought two years ago for £400, and harness.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “There was a burglary at Machynlleth Golf Club during the night of Monday, September 11, in which several items of green-keeping equipment were stolen.

“If you have any information, please phone 101 and speak with Machynlleth police officers.”