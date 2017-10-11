Two multi-vehicle crashes near Dobshill within minutes of each other

Emergency services were called to deal with multi-vehicle accidents on the same stretch of road within minutes of each other.

Two crashes involving three vehicles were reported to have occurred on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 at Dobshill and the westbound slip road in the same area within just 40 minutes.

Casualties from both collisions had to be hospitalised as a result.

Police, fire and ambulance services were initially sent to reports of a three vehicle collision just after 7.20am involving a Vauxhall, Ford and a Renault on the eastbound carriageway.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed a woman was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital in a stable condition.

Just before 8.10am, a second three vehicle collision was reported at the westbound slip road with the A550 involving a van, BMW and Honda vehicle.

On that occasion, a man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.