New council offices in Colwyn Bay start to take shape

The Pioneer was invited for an exclusive first look at the new £31 million council offices in Colwyn Bay.

The new building, which occupies 100,000 square feet of land on Dinerth Road, is expected to be completed in October 2018 and will house 750 Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC) staff.

Current Conwy County Borough Council offices in Colwyn Bay and Rhos on Sea will close and relocate to the new building once it is completed with social services, education, finance and regulatory services just some of the sectors that will be based on site as of next year.

The building is progressing on schedule with the car park, which will include 350 spaces, nearing completion and cement bases being poured onto the floors of the building.

CCBC county valuer and asset manager Bleddyn Evans, who ran the tour in conjunction with project manager for Bowmer & Kirkland Mark Hooson, said: “We wanted an iconic design, but this has just exceeded our expectations.

“It will be a one stop shop with meeting rooms, training rooms, office spaces and will have a good flow.

“It is the biggest centre that Conwy Council have ever invested.”

It is expected the new structure will bring £1 million worth of spending to the Colwyn Bay through people using the building.

The construction of the site is being carried out by all local businesses led by Bowmer and Kirkland (B&K) as the main contractor on site, appointed by Muse Developments who were selected by CCBC to carry out the project.

B&K have continued to use local labour throughout the building of the site using local contractors like Jennings (£4.5 million contract) and hiring apprentices from the Princes Trust program.

The contractors have formed a good relationship with residents around the construction site and have been, along with the office plans, receiving praise on social media outlets.

B&K have also been involved in school visits and been contracted to provide a new surface car park at Parc Eirias to mitigate the loss of events parking at the Civic Centre offices – a site which will be closed due to the new offices.

While the CCBC will occupy the building, the money for the project is not coming out of their pocket with the funding coming from M&G and the council simply acting as tenants on the site.

Once the new offices are opened in October next year it will act as one of the councils main buildings along with their bases at Conwy, Mochdre and Bodlondeb.