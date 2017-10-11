Man arrested and drugs seized in Holywell and Deeside areas

A man from Manchester was arrested after a series of targeted drug warrants in Flintshire.

As part of a pro-active and pre-planned operation, police in North Flintshire executed a number of Misuse of Drugs Act search warrants in the Holywell and Deeside areas, specifically targeting those involved in the supply of controlled drugs in the region.

During the operation, a 50-year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and is currently detained.

No other arrests were made but a quantity of controlled drugs, associated paraphernalia and a large amount of cash were seized and those investigations continue.

North Flintshire Inspector Andy Griffiths, of Deeside Police Station in Connah's Quay, said: “This is part of the continuing work we are undertaking in response to our communities concerns relating to drug use and associated crime in the county.

“We are determined to target the few who cause the most harm.

“This action is also aimed at those bringing drugs into our communities from outside north Wales and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion is directly targeting serious and organised crime.

“It is vitally important we listen to concerns from our local communities and where necessary take proportionate and positive action.

“It was clear from the local response that this action was very well received.

“We are determined to keep our communities safe.”

Insp Griffiths added that “possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities” and police will “continue to take positive, robust action.”

He said: “However, we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence, and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

Information can be passed to Police via the web live chat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101.

To pass on information anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.