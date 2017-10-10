Wrexham home burgled while the occupants were inside

AN APPEAL for information has been launched after a man used a weapon to force entry into a Wrexham home.

A North Wales Police spokesman said that between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Monday a house in Kingsmills Road was burgled while the occupants were inside.

PC Thomas Hough said: “The lone male suspect used a weapon to force entry and had it with him at the time of the incident. He then left onto Kingsmills Road.”

He added the man was described as 5ft 9 wearing a dark anorak coat with a hood up – which had fur round it – and holding the weapon.

Anyone who has information about the incident can contact police on 101 with reference number RC17153774.

A police spokesman added enquiries are ongoing and house-to-house calls are to be made by officers.