Woman taken to hospital after two car crash near Denbigh

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision on the A543 near Denbigh

The incident took place at around 9.10 this morning and involved a car and a tanker.

The woman's condition is not believed to be life threatening.

A statement from North Wales Police said: "We were called at 9.15am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A543 near Denbigh

"The incident involved two vehicles, a Peugeot and a Volvo. The road was partially blocked. with the Welsh Ambulance Service attending."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: We were called at about 9.10am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a tanker on the A543 in Groes, near Denbigh.

"A woman has been taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with non-life-threatening injuries."

The road was cleared by 11.50am,